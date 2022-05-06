iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,936 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

