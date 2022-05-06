iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $79,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,826,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.