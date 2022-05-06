iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,614,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 63,268,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

