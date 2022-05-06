iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. 8,159,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

