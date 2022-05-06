iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $223.89

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $223.89 and last traded at $224.46, with a volume of 4044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

