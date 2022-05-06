iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lifted by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,212. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

