iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,308,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.80 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

