iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $60,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.69. 1,671,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $245.29 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.