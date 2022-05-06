iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,633,000.

IJH stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $245.29 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

