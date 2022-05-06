iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 493,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 119,859 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $101.13 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.