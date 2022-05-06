Ispolink Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $972,228.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

