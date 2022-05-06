Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.