IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 1,809,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,808. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 290.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.