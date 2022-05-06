J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

