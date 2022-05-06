J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.11

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 18927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

