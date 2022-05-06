Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

JKHY traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. 658,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

