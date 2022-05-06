Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

