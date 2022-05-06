Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,008 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.