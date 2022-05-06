Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-$7.35 EPS.

J stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $136.52. 20,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,218. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

