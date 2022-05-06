Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 1,048,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 955,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £14.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

