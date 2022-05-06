JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,278 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,188,000 after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after buying an additional 368,826 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

