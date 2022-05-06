JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 128.05 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.