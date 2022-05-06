Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.58.

Shares of TOY traded up C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

