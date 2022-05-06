John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of JBSS opened at $73.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

