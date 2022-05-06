John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Shares of JBSS opened at $73.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.