John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PDT opened at $15.10 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
