John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of PDT opened at $15.10 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.