John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,344,754 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.53.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

