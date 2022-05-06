Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

JCI stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

