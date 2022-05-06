Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 343,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,356. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

