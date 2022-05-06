Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNCE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

