JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday.

ETR:LEO opened at €8.34 ($8.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €6.84 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($19.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.32.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

