JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($143.16) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €97.11 ($102.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.25. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

