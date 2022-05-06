JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CS. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($34.32) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($31.79).

Get AXA alerts:

CS traded down €0.33 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.16 ($26.48). 4,929,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.96. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.15).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.