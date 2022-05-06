JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €55.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.