JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €59.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.92 ($66.23).

DPW opened at €39.96 ($42.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.69 and a 200 day moving average of €49.92. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

