JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.70 ($53.37) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.07. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

