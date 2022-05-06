JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.92 ($66.23).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €38.75 ($40.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. Covestro has a 1 year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.