JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$79.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.32.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$67.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.97. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.