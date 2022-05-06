JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.41.

NYSE HUBS traded up $26.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.50. 32,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $333.71 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

