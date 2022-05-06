JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target to GBX 2,072

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,072 ($25.88) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,067.50.

MONDY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

