JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,997,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554,172. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

