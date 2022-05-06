JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 307

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) target price (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

