JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

PFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 144.26 ($1.80) on Thursday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £751.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,269.83). Also, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,006.35).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

