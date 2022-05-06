JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 586

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 615.80 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 645.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 668.27. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

