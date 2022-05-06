JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 586

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 615.80 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 645.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 668.27. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.