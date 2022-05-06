JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

EDU stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

