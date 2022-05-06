JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 170,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,810,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,746 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

