Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.94 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.93 ($0.20). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 4,899,714 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

