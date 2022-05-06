Jules Kaufman Sells 4,541 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IT traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. 780,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,422. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 197.10% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

