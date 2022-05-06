Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,452,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

