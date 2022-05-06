Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

NYSE SNOW traded down $19.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.17. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

