Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in C3.ai by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 5,268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.69. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

